Top official of Syria's Kurdish-led alliance survives new assassination attempt

Sep 28, 2020

Laila al-Abdullah, a prominent official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, survived yet another assassination attempt in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province last week.

Abdallah is best known for having served as spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) campaign to capture Deir ez-Zor province from the Islamic State in 2017. Though she survived the attack, at least one other person in the vehicle was wounded.

Local reports said that masked men on a motorcycle opened fire on her van, which was traveling on al-Kharafi Road between Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces.

The attack is believed to be either the fourth or the fifth attempt on her life. Last month a vehicle in which she was travelling struck a motorcycle, leading to preliminary reports of another attempt that were later denied by the SDF’s Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

More than a year after the final corner of the Islamic State’s so-called caliphate was overrun by the Kurdish-led alliance, Deir ez-Zor remains restive, with suspected IS sleeper cells continuing to assassinate local tribal figures.