Intel: Russia sets up military positions in Syria’s Ain Issa after shelling from Turkish-controlled side

Dec 10, 2020

Russia’s military will set up positions around the northeast Syrian town of Ain Issa as part of an agreement with the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reduce attacks from Turkish-controlled areas nearby.

Riyadh al-Khalaf, the military council leader for Tal Abyad district in Raqqa province, said Tuesday that Russian forces will establish three positions in and around Ain Issa, Kurdistan 24 reported. Ain Issa is part of the district.

The move follows talks between the SDF and the Russians about the area. Asharq al-Awsat reported Monday that Russia’s military asked the SDF to fully withdraw from Ain Issa and hand the area over to Assad regime control, but that the SDF rejected the proposal.

Why it matters: Russian officials do not want an expanded Turkish military presence in northeast Syria, former special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey told Al-Monitor in an extensive interview Dec. 9. But Turkish pressure ­­­on the SDF gives Russia the opportunity to play peacemaker by moving into SDF-controlled territory.

The move comes after months of sporadic shelling from nearby areas controlled by Syrian militias backed by Turkey’s military. Turkey’s forces pushed into northeast Syria against the SDF last year after President Donald Trump ordered US forces out of the way after receiving word of Ankara’s imminent attack on the SDF.