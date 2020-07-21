Erdogan: Turkey will stay in Syria until the 'people are free'

The Turkish president's comments follow parliamentary elections in Syria over the weekend that critics described as a farce.

MOBILE VIEW
al-monitor Turkish army troops, wearing protective masks against the coronavirus, take position behind sand barricades aimed at blocking the road by Syrian protesters on the M4 highway, which links the northern Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, in opposition of joint Turkish-Russian military patrols near the village of al-Nayrab in Syria's jihadist-controlled northwestern Idlib province on April 13, 2020.  Photo by ABDULWAJED HAJ ESTEIFI/AFP via Getty Images.
Al-Monitor Staff

Al-Monitor Staff

Topics covered

Syria Conflict

Jul 21, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkish forces would stay in Syria, where they are backing the opposition fighting the country’s longtime dictator Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, until peace is restored.

“Until the Syrian people are free, peaceful and safe, we will remain in this country,” Erdogan said during a speech Tuesday, according to Turkish news outlet Ahval.

Turkey supports some of the armed rebel groups fighting Assad's government. Earlier this year, the Turkish government sent thousands of troops to Syria's northwest to stave off a Russian-backed regime offensive on rebel-held Idlib.

The government’s campaign sent hundreds of thousands fleeing toward the locked Turkish border, which has remained closed for years to most Syrian refugees. Turkey already hosts some 3.6 million Syrians and is keen to avoid another refugee crisis on its doorstep.

The bloodshed ended with a fragile truce brokered by Ankara and Moscow, Assad’s main ally, in early March. Part of the cease-fire called for the two countries to establish a jointly patrolled buffer region along the strategic M4 highway connecting Aleppo and Latakia provinces. Last week, several Turkish and Russian troops were reportedly injured after a roadside bomb exploded near their patrol.

Meanwhile, Syrians across government-held areas on Sunday went to the polls to cast their ballots in parliamentary elections that the opposition denounced as a sham. Assad's Baath Party and loyalist groups are expected to win most of the 250 seats in what marked the third such election since the civil war erupted in 2011.

After nine years of war, the regime has cemented control over roughly 70% of the country. The remainder is under Kurdish authority in the northeast, and a pocket of northwest Syria is held by the opposition and terrorist groups.

More from  Al-Monitor Staff

al-monitor

UAE says prayers to be at home for upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday

Jul 22, 2020
al-monitor

Hezbollah says its soldier killed by Israeli airstrike in Syria

Jul 22, 2020
al-monitor

Qatar mandates testing, home quarantine for international travelers

Jul 22, 2020

Popular on Al-Monitor

01
It's not safe to insult Erdogan, even from Lebanon
Amberin Zaman
02
Egypt offers partnership with Ethiopia on electricity projects to break stalemate in Nile dam talks
A correspondent in Egypt
03
Iran government squeezed over ‘secretive’ deal with China
A correspondent in Tehran
04
Erdogan: Turkey on path to ‘unstoppable power’ in region
Week in Review
05
What would President Kanye West's Middle East policy be?
Adam Lucente

Recommended Articles

Hagia Sophia's Christian icons to be covered with curtains during prayers
Al-Monitor Staff | | Jul 20, 2020
East-Med undersea pipeline project now ratified by Israel
Rina Bassist | Oil and gas | Jul 20, 2020
Erdogan condemns Egypt's actions in Libya as ‘illegal’
Al-Monitor Staff | Libya conflict | Jul 17, 2020
Turkey sentences Germany-based journalist to prison in absentia
Al-Monitor Staff | Kurds | Jul 17, 2020
Is Erdogan after a Caucasus adventure?
Fehim Tastekin | Defense/Security cooperation | Jul 17, 2020

Recent Podcasts

Featured Video

al-monitor
Terms of Use

Visitor Agreements

Privacy Policy

Submissions and Discussions Policy
Contact Us

Support and Contact Info

Advertise
Stay Social
About Us

Our Story

Mission

Careers

Team

Buzz
Newsletters

Subscribe
Newsletters

Manage

© 2020 Al-Monitor, LLC. All rights reserved.