Meretz legislator Gaby Lasky: Israel's ruling coalition divided ideologically, but united on bettering citizens’ lives 

Ben hosts this week legislator Gaby Lasky of the leftwing Meretz party. Lasky, a human rights activist who had served as head of anti-occupation NGO Peace Now, is now member of the new ruling coalition, headed by pro-settler Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Lasky says that five months ago no one could have imagined such a coalition could be formed or was even possible. "This government faces so many missions that are important for Israeli society. No one now is inciting citizens against other citizens. The prime minister believes he is the leader of all Israeli citizens. This should be the norm, but for the last twelve years it wasn’t," she noted.

