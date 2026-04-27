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Iranian walks past a giant billboard reading "The Strait of Hormuz remains closed" at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 22, 2026.

Iran floats ‘plan B’ to defuse Hormuz standoff, delay nuclear talks

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Iranian walks past a giant billboard reading "The Strait of Hormuz remains closed" at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 22, 2026.

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