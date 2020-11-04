Lindsey Graham, vocal senator on Syria policy, wins reelection

Nov 4, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the incumbent senior Republican from South Carolina, won reelection Tuesday night.

Graham is one of the most highly engaged senators on Middle East issues, particularly Syria.

Graham defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. The two candidates amassed a whopping $200 million in total fundraising as Democrats vied to flip the seat, The Associated Press reported.

Graham is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he is an influential voice on Middle East policy. Graham supports Trump on domestic policy issues, but has clashed with the president on some Middle East affairs. In 2019, Graham harshly criticized Trump’s repositioning of US troops in northeast Syria ahead of Turkey’s offensive against US-backed Kurdish groups there.

Graham is a vocal supporter of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the United States partner against the Islamic State (IS). In August, Graham spoke with SDF commander Mazlum Kobane to confirm an oil deal between the SDF and a US energy company.